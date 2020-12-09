TheStreet Upgrades Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) to C

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.52.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $49.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.59 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $54.94.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 23,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $921,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $498,920.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 291,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,649,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 768,926 shares of company stock worth $24,158,034. 47.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,286,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,916,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 3,131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

