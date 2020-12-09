The Toronto-Dominion Bank Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 4th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Cormark also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Shares of TD opened at $55.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

