The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,431 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.16% of The RealReal worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after buying an additional 2,207,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 19.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,236,000 after purchasing an additional 734,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 139.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,774,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 67.9% during the third quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 1,237,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after purchasing an additional 500,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The RealReal alerts:

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $2,116,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,022,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,077,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 7,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $104,135.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,808,755. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

REAL stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The RealReal’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

The RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL).

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.