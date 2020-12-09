The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $81,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth $1,889,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in The Middleby in the second quarter valued at $2,901,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Middleby by 229.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,575,000 after purchasing an additional 525,790 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Middleby by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in The Middleby by 459.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,791,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MIDD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. CL King lowered shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $138.34 on Wednesday. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $149.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.48.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

