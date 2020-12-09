The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of The Hershey worth $87,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in The Hershey by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hershey by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hershey by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,127.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,756 shares of company stock worth $1,107,182. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

HSY stock opened at $150.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.