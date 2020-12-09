The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Cooper Companies in a report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

COO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.62.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $345.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $371.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total transaction of $2,201,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

