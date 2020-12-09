The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BKGFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Berkeley Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of BKGFY opened at $65.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.19. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $77.67.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

