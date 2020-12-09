The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 182,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of The Allstate worth $82,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco increased its position in The Allstate by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.27.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $105.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

