Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Holdings Cut by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 111,997 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 795,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,697,000 after acquiring an additional 240,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

