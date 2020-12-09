Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) Given a €2.90 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TC1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.25 ($2.65) target price on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.70 ($2.00) price target on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of ETR:TC1 opened at €2.35 ($2.76) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €2.26 and a 200 day moving average of €2.88. Tele Columbus AG has a 12-month low of €1.73 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of €3.95 ($4.64). The company has a market cap of $299.76 million and a PE ratio of -9.43.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber networks in Germany. The company operates through TV, Internet and Telephony, and Other segments. It offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs, and approximately 250 TV channels and 70 digital radio stations that are offered on the digital entertainment platform.

