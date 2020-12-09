Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $210.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $270.00. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TDOC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.70.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $198.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.70. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $75.54 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.89 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total transaction of $147,563.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,966.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,930 shares of company stock worth $12,345,597. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

