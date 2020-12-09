Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Teck Resources' current year guidance reflects uncertainties related to the extent and impact of the pandemic on demand as well as commodity prices, suppliers and global financial markets. Teck Resources has reduced the current year copper production guidance from the prior estimate due to lower production at Highland Valley Copper. Thus, the company's earnings estimates for the current quarter and current year have undergone downward revisions lately. However, the company is progressing well on the Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 (QB2) copper project, Neptune Bulk Terminals facility and expansion of Elkview plant capacity. Teck Resources continues to expect annual steel production capacity of 26-27 million tons. Further, improvement in metal and crude prices will drive growth. The company’s efforts for cost reduction will also stoke growth.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TECK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

NYSE TECK opened at $18.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 207,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 365,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 19.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

