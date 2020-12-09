TD Securities Increases Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$3.50

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.66.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) stock opened at C$2.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$437.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$422.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

