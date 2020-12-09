TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) PT Raised to $39.00

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

TCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.36.

Shares of NYSE TCF opened at $35.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. TCF Financial’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TCF Financial by 131.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 95.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 41,864 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 36.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

