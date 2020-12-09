Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

NYSE TRGP opened at $26.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Targa Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Targa Resources by 1,756.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 423,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 400,510 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,089,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

