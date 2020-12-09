T Jay Collins Sells 10,000 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,716 shares in the company, valued at $235,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.42. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $439.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.23 million. Analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

OII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,627,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,674 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 965,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 752,594 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 611,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 542,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,079,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

