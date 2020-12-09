Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health stock opened at $66.08 on Monday. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $38,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $129,846.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,694,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,002,681 shares of company stock worth $421,550,341. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,084,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,635,000 after acquiring an additional 75,715 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,441,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,236,000 after acquiring an additional 24,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after acquiring an additional 301,550 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,766,000 after acquiring an additional 123,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.