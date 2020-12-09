Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $980.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,177.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 29,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $694,151.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,972 shares of company stock worth $3,069,702 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.