Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s current price.

SNDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $980.86 million, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.79. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $2,031,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,654.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,177.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,702. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

