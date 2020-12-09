SVB Leerink Comments on Veeva Systems Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VEEV. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $269.54 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 130.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total value of $108,673.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,066.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,244 shares of company stock valued at $10,006,557 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.