SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,288,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $1,256,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4,465.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 608,828 shares of company stock valued at $18,608,777. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIVB. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.13.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $354.26 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $363.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.81 and a 200-day moving average of $256.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

