Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SEPGY has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Superdry to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superdry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Superdry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Superdry stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. Superdry has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.47.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

