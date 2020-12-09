Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,007 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 3,061.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 108.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 33.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 609.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $34.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.1606 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SU. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.