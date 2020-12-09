Starbucks Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.27.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a PE ratio of 91.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $102.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 138.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $572,974,000 after buying an additional 4,524,099 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Starbucks by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $507,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.