Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SCBFY opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.21. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. AlphaValue raised Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Investec raised Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

