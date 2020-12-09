SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) PT Lowered to $28.00

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SSRM. Cormark raised SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.01.

SSR Mining stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,801,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,602,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,880 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 438.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,448,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,834 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,851,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,146 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,507,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,073,000 after purchasing an additional 272,433 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

