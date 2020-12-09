SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) PT Raised to C$38.00

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) had its price target upped by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$36.50 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.58.

Shares of TSE SSRM opened at C$25.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$12.12 and a 12-month high of C$33.69. The company has a market cap of C$5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.51.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

