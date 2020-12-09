Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

SPR stock opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 105.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 55,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2,873.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.3% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

