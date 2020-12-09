Soros Capital Management LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Soros Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.7% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

AMZN opened at $3,177.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,162.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,043.44. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

