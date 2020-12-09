Smartsheet’s (SMAR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SMAR. ValuEngine lowered Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.73.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 163,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $8,147,784.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486,212 shares in the company, valued at $223,368,495.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $1,389,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,061,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 783,608 shares of company stock valued at $39,972,754. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

