Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Sleep Number worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $922,092.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $209,008.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

SNBR opened at $75.61 on Wednesday. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.83. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.10.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The firm had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.