SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.61. SL Green Realty also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.60-7.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded SL Green Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.62.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.46. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $24.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 38.90%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.