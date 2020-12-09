SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.60-7.10 for the period. SL Green Realty also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.30-6.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SL Green Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.62.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $24.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 38.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

