SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.60-7.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.04. SL Green Realty also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.60-7.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded SL Green Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.62.

NYSE SLG opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $24.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 38.90%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

