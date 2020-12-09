Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $9.04 Per Share

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Simon Property Group in a report issued on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $9.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.39.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $90.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $150.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.