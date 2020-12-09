Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Given a €125.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) has been given a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

WAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €105.00 ($123.53).

FRA:WAF opened at €126.40 ($148.71) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.55. Siltronic AG has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

