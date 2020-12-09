Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Silk Road Medical worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 262.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 90,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 65,880 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 61.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78,637 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,344.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,169,000 after purchasing an additional 293,163 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $1,222,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,982 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,342.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $435,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,355,214 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SILK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

