Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1,349.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 72,474 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 217.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 32,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,181,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,723. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Shares of SLAB opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.04 and its 200-day moving average is $102.31. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $124.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.