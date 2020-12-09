Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Increases By 9.0%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BELFA stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $185.39 million, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFA. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 244,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at $123,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.