Short Interest in Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Increases By 10.3%

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,584,300 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 10,502,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,678.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Beijing Capital International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BJCHF opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

