Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Expands By 10.1%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,027,500 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the October 31st total of 933,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,027.5 days.

ACRFF stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. Accor has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

