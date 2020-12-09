Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) & Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Critical Survey

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shopify and Qumu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify 2 16 13 0 2.35 Qumu 0 1 1 0 2.50

Shopify presently has a consensus price target of $1,048.24, suggesting a potential downside of 4.89%. Qumu has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.85%. Given Qumu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qumu is more favorable than Shopify.

Volatility and Risk

Shopify has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qumu has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shopify and Qumu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify -3.25% 0.32% 0.28% Qumu -18.47% -73.98% -16.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of Shopify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of Qumu shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Qumu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shopify and Qumu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify $1.58 billion 85.14 -$124.84 million ($0.94) -1,172.44 Qumu $25.36 million 2.81 -$6.44 million ($0.46) -11.30

Qumu has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shopify. Shopify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qumu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shopify beats Qumu on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. The company markets its products to customers in the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets, as well as to government customers through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

