Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SFT. Wedbush downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $9.31 on Monday. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.59.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

