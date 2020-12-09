Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ST. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of ST stock opened at $49.34 on Monday. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. Also, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $257,682.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,775 shares of company stock worth $6,486,296 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Ossiam increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 175.7% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 33.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 46.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 95.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

