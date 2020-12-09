Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) vs. GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) Critical Contrast

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) and GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and GAINSCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group 6.73% 9.90% 2.41% GAINSCO N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and GAINSCO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group $2.85 billion 1.38 $271.62 million $4.40 14.93 GAINSCO $393.54 million 0.99 $20.21 million N/A N/A

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than GAINSCO.

Risk & Volatility

Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAINSCO has a beta of -1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.3% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of GAINSCO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Selective Insurance Group and GAINSCO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 GAINSCO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $61.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.35%. Given Selective Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Selective Insurance Group is more favorable than GAINSCO.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group beats GAINSCO on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products. It also invests in fixed income investments and preferred stocks, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. The company provides its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

About GAINSCO

GAINSCO, Inc. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle. It is also involved in automotive sales and service, auto racing, and investment activities. The company offers its automobile insurance products under the GAINSCO Auto Insurance brand through independent partner agents and Website comparison shopping places. GAINSCO, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

