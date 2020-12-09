Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,913,500. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.37. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,737.50, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

