Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Cummins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $221.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $244.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.32 and its 200 day moving average is $201.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.37.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

