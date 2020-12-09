Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,142,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,681,000 after buying an additional 1,628,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,337,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,346,000 after buying an additional 215,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,746,000 after buying an additional 214,504 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,187,000 after buying an additional 316,589 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $12,738,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,672,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $6,735,450.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,914 shares of company stock valued at $25,604,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $79.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

