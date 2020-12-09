Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 9,471 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $144.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

