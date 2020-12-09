Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 21,000 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 8.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,316 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 21.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 978,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 171,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 8.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,755,039 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,059,000 after buying an additional 376,355 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 47.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,011 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 239,104 shares in the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

